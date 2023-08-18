Down in a hole

Whatever the provocation, there is absolutely no justification for the criminal vandalism in Jaranwala, Faisalabad where a crowd chanting slogans associated with an extremist party torched multiple churches and houses belonging to Christians. Such unacceptable acts occurring within a few weeks of international condemnation of the Modi government’s handling of systematic killings of the Kukis (predominantly Christians) in Manipur, India should raise eyebrows.

This madness must stop, irrespective of who supports such extremist elements. They pose a threat to our national interest and give our country a bad name. The constitution guarantees equal rights to all minorities, and it is on us to protect their right to safety. Not only is this an act of vandalism, but it is also sacrilegious because it defies the teachings of our religion.

Malik T Ali

Lahore