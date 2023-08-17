CM okays summary to advertise SZABUL VC’s position

Instead of approving Dr Rana Shamim’s extension for another four-year term as vice chancellor of the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto University of Law, outgoing Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved a summary to advertise the position.

According to sources, Mr. Mureed Rahimoon, secretary fo the Universities and Boards Department, has submitted a summary to the CM, noting that Dr. Rana Shamim's four-year term is coming to an end on August 31 and that under the University Act he can be allowed another four-year extension as vice chancellor.

Mr. Rahimoon spoke of another option that if the competent authority deems it expedient, this position may be advertised in leading media outlets and a new appointment made through the Search Committee.

The summary was approved by Chief Secretary Dr Sohail Rajput and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, and the position of vice chancellor of the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto University of Law, Karachi, would be advertised as a result.

It is worth noting that the salary of the VC of this university is the highest among public universities in Sindh, at more than Rs3 million per month.