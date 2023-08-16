Cops’ children to get higher education abroad

LAHORE:Taking special measures for the welfare of police martyrs and ghazis, IG Punjab Police Dr Usman Anwar has announced the release of foreign scholarships for higher education of children of constables, head constables, martyrs and ghazis. In a special message, IG Punjab said that first of all, DSP Tariq Kamboh Shaheed's daughter will be supported in higher education from Germany.

He said that the police department will pay the educational expenses and ticket money of the children of the police officers. Deserving top 10 children from financially weak police employees will be provided the opportunity for higher education abroad.

IGP Punjab said that since 1970, more than 1,600 Punjab police personnel have sacrificed their lives on duty, of which the Punjab govt has provided houses only to the martyrs after 2017.

Therefore, the department is taking steps to provide plots and houses to the rest of the martyrs with their own resources. Meanwhile, Dr Usman Anwar congratulated the police force for establishing top-notch security arrangements throughout the province during Independence Day celebrations.