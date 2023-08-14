Walk held to promote breastfeeding

CHITRAL: An awareness walk was held here on Sunday to promote breastfeeding to prevent chances of breast cancer among the women. The Health Department, Lower Chitral, had organized the walk, which was led by District Health Officer Dr Fayyaz Rumi.

Coordinator LHW Programme Dr Saleem Saifullah, Nutrition Coordinator Fareed Ahmad, Nusrat Jehan of Aga Khan Health Services and a good number of citizens participated in the walk.

The walk started from the district health office and ended at the Women and Children Hospital, Chitral. Speaking on the occasion, the participants said that August was celebrated as the global month of awareness about the benefits of the mother’s milk. The health experts said mother’s milk contained proteins, vitamins and fats proteins, which were crucial for the growth and health of the children.

Highlighting the importance of observing the World Breastfeeding Week, they said the mothers, who breastfed their children, had less chances of contracting breast cancer. The mothers, who breastfed their children remained healthy, they said. The officials said that all

balanced nutrients were found in the mother’s milk.