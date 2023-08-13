Dark horse likely to be among opposition’s probables for Sindh’s interim CM.—The News/file

KARACHI: For Sindh’s caretaker chief minister, the possibility of the emergence of a dark horse has increased as the consultation process extends beyond the submission of nominees.

Until now, prominent opposition figures such as Shoaib Siddiqui, Younus Dagha and Dr Safdar Abbas have been named as probable candidates, while the government has put forward the names of Mubeen Jumani, retired Justice Maqbool Baqir, former chief secretary Mumtaz Shah, and Fazalur Rahman for the position.

However, sources said no proposed name for the potential candidate for caretaker CM had been disclosed to the media so far. The proposed opposition names have only come from the MQM-P, not from the GDA.

In Saturday’s meeting between outgoing Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and opposition leader Rana Ansar of the now-dissolved Sindh Assembly made no substantial progress in this regard.

On Saturday, Ali Khusheedi of the MQM-P and Rana Ansar went to the CM House for consultation. Both leaders were also joined by Nasir Hussain Shah. However, no name for the caretaker CM candidate was discussed in the meeting, but both sides agreed that the final names would be presented after consultations with their respective leadership.

According to sources, Rana Ansar said if consensus was not reached on a name, the matter would be taken up by the parliamentary committee, and if the committee failed to resolve the matter, then issue would be taken up by Election Commission.

The opposition leader said she held her first session with the CM on the incoming caretaker setup. She said the CM refrained from disclosing any names as did she. She said the CM said he was consulting with his leadership, and that she would consult with the opposition.

According to sources, the CM and the opposition leader agreed to meet on Sunday (today) for formal consultations to decide a name for the interim CM’s candidate. GDA sources also confirmed that the none of the proposed opposition names had come from the alliance.

It is being hoped that a dark horse will be among the names that will be put forward by the joint opposition. If the PPP does not agree to this, the decision will be taken to the parliamentary committee and eventually to the Election Commission.

The sources said consultations with the PPP leadership were going on and the party was being taken into confidence on this matter.

On Saturday, Murad Ali Shah and Rana Ansar met for the first time at the CM House for holding consultation on picking the caretaker CM of the province.

It is learnt that the two sides in their first formal interaction did not propose any name for the incoming caretaker chief minister.

Speaking at a press conference after the meeting, Shah said he would meet the opposition leader again on Sunday (today). He said he would remain in the office of provincial chief executive till finalization of the name of the caretaker CM.

He said that he wasn’t aware if the opposition in the province had proposed any names in this regard. He confirmed that the opposition leader had not yet suggested any name to him. He did not offer any comment on the names circulating in media as the probable nominees for the position of caretaker CM. He appealed to the media to stay away from speculation in this regard.

A spokesman for the CM House said the meeting between the CM and the opposition leader took place in a cordial way over a cup of tea. Both greeted each other on the completion of the tenure of the Sindh Assembly and discussed important affairs, the spokesman added.