‘Youth are changemakers of today’

Islamabad: The Pakistan-German Climate and Energy Partnership (PGCEP), in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Government of Pakistan, organised an event in celebration of International Youth Day on Friday. The event, titled " Youth 4 Climate Action: Young Voices, Bold Solutions," was held to harness the energy and creativity of young individuals towards addressing the pressing challenges posed by climate change.

Alfred Grannas, the German Ambassador to Pakistan, noted, “Climate change affects all parts of our society. Therefore, together with our Pakistani partners, we want to amplify voices that are often left unheard: that of the youth.”

International Youth Day is celebrated annually on August 12th. This year, the event focused on highlighting the importance of young people's engagement in sustainable development and climate action.

PGCEP recognises the significant role that the youth play in shaping the future and believes in their potential to drive positive change.

Mujtaba Hussain, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Climate Change, spoke, “We want to build a climate resilient Pakistan, as we stand at a critical moment where climate adaptation and mitigation have become the need of the hour. It will be your generation who will have to deal with the consequences of the decisions taken today. This is why I am happy to be able to address all of you today, and stress how important the role of the youth is for us at the government level.”

Balloting of DHA sector

Rawalpindi: A transparent balloting of Sector River View South, Defence Housing Authority Islamabad-Rawalpindi (DHAI-R), Phase-IV was conducted for the allotment of plot numbers in the presence of DHA administrator/secretary and other senior officials of DHA, Rawalpindi, says a press release.

The sector comprises limited 5, 7, 10 marla and 1 kanal residential plots for local & overseas Pakistanis on easy instalment plan. The project contains a spacious entrance and gated community, coupled with world-class town planning standards.