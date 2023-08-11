IPP notifies 38-member central executive committee

LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) notified the 38-member Central Executive Committee (CEC) and IPP Secretary-General issued a notification on Thursday.

According to details, Jahangir Khan Tareen, Abdul Aleem Khan, Imran Ismaeel, Ishaq Khakwani, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, Aamir Mehmood Kayani, Mohammad Aoun Saqlain, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Mahmood Maulvi will be the members of CEC. Similarly, Shoaib Siddiqui, Noman Langriyal, Mian Khalid Mehmood, Saeed Akbar Nawani, and GG Jamal will also be members of CEC.

Fayyazul Hasan Chauhan, Raja Yawar Kamal, Rana Nazir Ahmed and Saeedul Hasan Shah, Mamoon Jafar, Ch Ikhlaq Hussain, Ameer Haidar Sangha, Ch Zaheer Uddin, Ch Ishfaq, Ajmal Cheema and Mohamad Yaqoob Shaikh have been nominated for the CEC while Morad Ras, Rai Aslam Kharal, Sardar Talib Nakai, Rana Aslam, Chaudhry Noreez Shakoor, Muhammad Shah Khagah, Diwan Azmat, Farrukh Mumtaz Manika, Syed Mubeen Alam, Tehseen Nawaz Gardizi, Ayaz Niazi, Qasim Langhaa and Haroon Gill have also been included.