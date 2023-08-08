Artists express solidarity with Kashmiris

LAHORE:The Lahore Arts Council paid tribute to the unyielding spirit of freedom among the Kashmiri people. Artists came together to express solidarity with the Kashmiri community and leaders through soulful melodies, live painting and photo exhibition.

The art exhibition featured young photographers capturing the hopeful aspirations of the Kashmiri people, which were brilliantly showcased through their artistic creations.

Alhamra Executive Director Muhammad Saleem Sagar emphasised that the dawn of Kashmiri freedom is inevitable, likening it to the rising sun.

Alhamra, observed the Kashmir Solidarity Day with a heartfelt expression of unity and support for the Kashmiri cause, highlighting the resilience and determination of the Kashmiri people in their struggle for freedom.