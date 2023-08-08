Artists express solidarity with Kashmiris

LAHORE:The Lahore Arts Council paid tribute to the unyielding spirit of freedom among the Kashmiri people. Artists came together to express solidarity with the Kashmiri community and leaders through soulful melodies, live painting and photo exhibition.
The art exhibition featured young photographers capturing the hopeful aspirations of the Kashmiri people, which were brilliantly showcased through their artistic creations.
Alhamra Executive Director Muhammad Saleem Sagar emphasised that the dawn of Kashmiri freedom is inevitable, likening it to the rising sun.
Alhamra, observed the Kashmir Solidarity Day with a heartfelt expression of unity and support for the Kashmiri cause, highlighting the resilience and determination of the Kashmiri people in their struggle for freedom.
LAHORE:The country witnessed above average during the previous month of July and stood 9th wettest July during past...
LAHORE:The number of tourists between Pakistan and Iran should increase as both are neighbouring Muslim countries. At...
LAHORE:Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman has said that it is very important to impart practical training to...
LAHORE:A delegation of Chinese Consulate led by the Chinese Consul General, Zhao Shiren met Punjab Governor Muhammad...
LAHORE:A laptop distribution ceremony under the title of Prime Minister's Youth Laptop Scheme 2023 was organized at...
LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir has revealed that the World Health...