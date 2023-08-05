Shaheens in Top End T20 Series final thanks to Asfand, Shawaiz

LAHORE: Ali Asfand with the ball and Shawaiz Irfan with his bat steered Pkaistan Shaheens into the final of the Top End T20 series after they beat Papua New Guinea (PNG) by eight wickets on Friday.

Ali Asfand, a left-arm spinner, took four wickets to restrict PNG to a total of 120 for eight in their 20 overs. Shawaiz Irfan scored 54 runs off 32 balls, including 10 fours. He had scored a century in the previous match against Melbourne Stars. Shawaiz's partnership of 54 runs with Azan Awais for the second wicket set the foundation for the successful run-chase.

The captain, Rohail Nazir, and Azan ensured there were no hiccups and guided Pakistan Shaheens to victory in the 13th over. Rohail scored 33 off 22 balls with three fours and one six, while Azan remained unbeaten on 26 off 23 balls with two fours.

With this win, Pakistan Shaheens qualified for the final of the Top End T20 series, where they will face Northern Territory Strike at the DXC Arena on Sunday (tomorrow).

Scores in brief:

Pakistan Shaheens beat PNG by eight wickets

PNG 120-8, 20 overs (Sese Bau 32, Norman Vanua 25; Ali Asfand 4-11, Aaliyan Mahmood 2-21, Arafat Minhas 2-24)

Pakistan Shaheens 121-2, 12.5 overs (Shawaiz Irfan 54, Rohail Nazir 33 not out, Azan Awais 26 not out)

Player of the match – Ali Asfand (Pakistan Shaheens).