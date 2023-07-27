Two suicide jackets recovered in Khyber search

PESHAWAR: Police officials said on Wednesday that two suicide jackets and other material had been recovered from a hideout in the Khyber district on the information of a suspect held after suicide attack in Ali Masjid area of Jamrud Tehsil.

“Two suicide jackets and other material have been recovered from a hideout in Khyber on the information of a suspect. The cops have got more leads to the group, planning sabotage activities in Khyber and Peshawar,” an official told The News.

An additional station house officer was martyred and a mosque was destroyed in a suicide blast in Ali Masjid area of Jamrud in Khyber district on Tuesday.

Ad SHO Jamrud Adnan Afridi had tried to arrest the suicide bomber after a tip-off when he detonated explosives strapped around his vest. There were reports that some suspects were held from the area after the explosion that is likely to help bust the network behind the attack. Many on social media criticised the terrorist act in the mosque which destroyed the worship place. Videos of the blast went viral on social media in which the cop can be seen entering the small mosque to arrest a suspect when the explosives went off, razing the building to the ground.

A rally was also held to protest the terror act inside the mosque and increasing attacks on the police and security personnel.

Social media reports said the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan denied involvement in the attack inside the mosque.

Meanwhile, two explosions were heard on Warsak Road late Tuesday night. Police officials later said two grenades went off inside a house in Pir Killay in Mathra but no casualty was reported. The explosions partially damaged the house of a local, Naeem Bacha.Officials said the head of the family had charged his rivals with the attack.