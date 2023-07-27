RWMC cleans Muharram procession routes

RAWALPINDI: The Rawal­pindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) completed its cleanliness operation by removing all waste materials on the routes of Muharram processions besides finalising the arrangements for the ‘Ashura’ procession.

According to a statement issued, Senior Manager Operation Dr Hamid Iqbal said the cleanliness operation was carried out at Transformer Chowk Sadiqabad to Imambargah Qadeemi. The construction material or debris was also removed from the routes of the procession and its adjacent areas.