CM chairs meeting about development projects

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday chaired a meeting at his office in which he was briefed about ongoing development projects in Lahore. The chief minister issued instructions to the department concerned to accelerate the pace of work on public welfare projects and sought a plan for a sustainable solution to the water drainage issue in Lahore. He emphasised the need for effective drainage systems on major roadways, such as Mall Road, Multan Road, Main Boulevard Gulberg, and others, to ensure the timely draining of rainwater. The lack of an effective drainage system on major roads is noteworthy. The prompt completion of development projects in major cities was deemed indispensable, he added.

Provincial Minister for Housing Azfar Ali Nasir, chief secretary, chairman Planning and Development, secretaries of finance, housing & C&W departments, commissioner Lahore and representatives of LDA, and CBD attended the meeting.