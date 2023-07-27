CM chairs meeting about development projects

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday chaired a meeting at his office in which he was briefed about ongoing development projects in Lahore. The chief minister issued instructions to the department concerned to accelerate the pace of work on public welfare projects and sought a plan for a sustainable solution to the water drainage issue in Lahore. He emphasised the need for effective drainage systems on major roadways, such as Mall Road, Multan Road, Main Boulevard Gulberg, and others, to ensure the timely draining of rainwater. The lack of an effective drainage system on major roads is noteworthy. The prompt completion of development projects in major cities was deemed indispensable, he added.
Provincial Minister for Housing Azfar Ali Nasir, chief secretary, chairman Planning and Development, secretaries of finance, housing & C&W departments, commissioner Lahore and representatives of LDA, and CBD attended the meeting.
The second meeting of the medical board formed for the treatment of the tortured girl admitted to the Lahore General...
LAHORE : The Secretary Emergency Services Department reviewed arrangements of Rescue 1122 to provide emergency cover...
LAHORE : Water and Sanitation Agency will soon start land acquisition process for its first wastewater treatment...
LAHORE : Agricultural scientists have been instructed to submit reforms plan of their sub-sectors so that agricultural...
LAHORE : Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has granted approval to launch MBA two-year...
LAHORE : Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party President Abdul Aleem Khan has said green revolution is the need of the hour for...