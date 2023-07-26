1,100 provided treatment at free medical camp

PESHAWAR: Some 1100 patients were provided free medical treatment and medicines at a medical camp organised by Pakistan Development Foundation (PDF) in Haryana Bala here on Tuesday.

Noted doctors, including Dr Fatima Shaheen Khattak, dermatologist, wife of former corps commander Peshawar, Dr Diana Sampson, gynecologist, Dr Sarah Mishi Khan, Dr Fariha Shaheen and Dr Sarah Thompson examined the patients free of charge.

A stall was also set up by Umar Group of Pharmacies to conduct free tests for patients. PDF Chairman Bilal Sethi said that inflation had broken the back of the people and they have lost the ability to have proper medical treatment and medication.

“And the PDF has organised the free medical camps to facilitate the poor people,” he said, adding, the series medical camps would continue so that more and more people get benefits.

At the end of the camp, PDF chief Patron Fatima Khattak and Bilal Sethi distributed shields and certificates to the volunteers.

The medical camp had been arranged in collaboration with Shaheen Society, Quake Action Foundation, Rotary Club, Umar Pharmacy, Zarmina Foundation and Lions Club.

Prominent social personalities, including Rohi Zahir Shah, Prof Irfan Khan, Benish Irfan, Fauzia Inayat, Max Shah, Shah Sawar, Aizaz Sethi, Malik Mubashir Khan and others visited the camp.