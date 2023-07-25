GB sees decline in suicide cases

ISLAMABAD: A significant decline has been witnessed in the suicide cases in Gilgit-Baltistan due to the effective suicide prevention strategy adopted by the government.

In the past five years, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan had 62 percent of suicide cases countrywide with over 90 percent of such cases in the year 2019 and 2020. However, from 2022 till May 15, 2023, only 62 cases of suicides were reported with 45 cases in 2022 and 17 in the current year, reflecting a significant decrease.

According to the data shared by the Education Additional Secretary Sajad Khan, on the directives of GB’s chief minister and chief secretary, a steering committee has been established under the chairmanship of GB’s chief secretary to reduce the suicide rate and create an awareness in public regarding mental health to address the issues.

In view of experts of criminology, suicide cases which are reported are the tip of an iceberg if compared to the actual number of cases which never get reported.

It was also acknowledged that most of the suicide cases in GB and KP were occurring among the female gender in recent years. The causes of suicide in women were forceful marriages, mismatch in relationships and educational pressures, said an expert on criminology on condition of anonymity. “However, there is a need for detailed research on the subject, as there is no exact scientific explanation as to why the cases of suicide are increasing in the specific region,” he added.

Nevertheless, the recent data reflected a higher number of male suicides in GB. In the year 2022, a total of 45 cases of suicide were reported in all districts of Gilgit-Baltistan, whereas from January this year till May 15, a total of 17 cases of suicide were reported from the province.

In 2022, the highest cases were reported from Ghizer district with 22 cases, whereas the lowest were witnessed in Shigar and Kharmong with only one case in each of these districts. In Gilgit, there were 10 cases reported, while in Hunza, there were four cases, in Nagar there were three cases and four cases emerged in Skardu district. However, not a single suicide case emerged in Diamer, Ghanche and Astore in the year 2022.

In the current year till mid of May, a total of 17 cases of suicide were reported. Six cases were reported from Gilgit, which is the highest, while from Ghizer, a total of four cases emerged till May 15. One case of suicide was reported from district of Hunza, Diamer, Astore and Shigar. However, no case of suicide emerged from Nagar, Skardu and Kharmong till May 15 this year.

Interestingly, among those who committed suicide, the number of male suicides is higher than that of females. In 2022, a total of 22 females and 23 males committed suicide, whereas in the current year, 10 male and seven female residents of Gilgit-Baltistan committed suicide till May 15.

A total of 123 cases of suicide were reported in 2016 with 58 in Sindh, 40 in KP, 12 in each GB and Punjab and only one in Balochistan. Islamabad reported no case of suicide from the year 2016 to 2020.

Gilgit-Baltistan contributes up to 90 percent of suicide cases across the country. Last year, The News had reported that a strategy was devised by the authorities for the prevention in suicide cases.

According to the data available with this scribe, 74 suicides were reported in Pakistan in 2020 and only two cases took place in the provinces other than KP and GB. Likewise, 85 suicides were reported in GB and KP in 2019 out of the total 89 cases in the country. In 2018, the suicide cases reported in KP and GB were 73, while 61 cases were reported from Sindh and three from Punjab.

In 2017, only one case was reported from Balochistan. Punjab reported three cases, whereas Sindh reported 64, KP 42 and GB 25 cases of suicide. A total of 123 cases of suicide were reported in 2016 with 58 in Sindh, 40 in KP, 12 each in GB and Punjab and only one in Balochistan, while Islamabad reported no case of suicide from 2016 to 2020.

This correspondent tried to acquire the latest figures of suicides in GB but was told that the authorities were still in process of collecting and compiling details from all parts of the region.

BBC, in its special report on suicides in Gilgit-Baltistan, claimed that according to the HRCP, on an average 20 women attempt suicide each year in Ghizer district, which makes it the highest in Pakistan.

As a prevention strategy to tackle suicide, Aga Khan University and Aga Khan Health Services Pakistan put together a high-level team of international experts to respond. The AKU team visited GB in mid-September, 2022 and met key stakeholders and visited field sites to acquire in-depth understanding of gaps, challenges and opportunities to address the complex problem.