KWSB foils bid to make illegal water connection at Shafiq Morr

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) on Saturday foiled an attempt to make an illegal water connection to a 48-inch diameter line of the water board.
According to a statement issued by the KWSB, the water board staff took immediate action against water thieves after receiving complaints from the public. The suspects were making an illegal six-inch connection to the 48-inch line of the water board at Shafiq Morr just across the Gujjar Nullah.
The illegal connection was immediately disconnected and the suspects were handed over to police. Excavators and pipes were also seized from the suspects’ possession and deposited to the concerned police station.
