KMC land department implementing project to computerise land record

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) land department has embarked on a comprehensive project to computerise all its land records.

This initiative aimed to provide citizens with a streamlined, one-window facility for their land-related matters, including ownership, transfer, and lease of land in Karachi.

Mayor Karacahi Barrister Murtaza Wahab expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing efforts to the land department during the inauguration ceremony of the department's renovated office. He expressed these views on Wednesday on the occasion of inaugurating the renovated office of the Land Department and the new monitoring and surveillance system in the KMC building at the KMC head office.

The mayor emphasised the importance of transparency and improved services to address citizens' concerns effectively. To ensure greater accountability and attendance, a biometric attendance system had been installed, ensuring that officers and staff were present and punctual. Moreover, the main office building of the KMC had been equipped with 42 modern cameras, enabling a robust security system and improving the overall surveillance capabilities in and around the premises.

Accompanied by Deputy Mayor Karachi, Salman Abdullah Murad, General Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party District South, Karamullah Waqasi, Municipal Commissioner Nauman Arshad, Director Land Sabah Islam, Director City Warden Raja Rustam, and other officers, Wahab inspected the renovated office and reviewed the newly implemented biometric attendance system.

He highlighted the significance of this initiative, stating that citizens approaching the department would experience improved efficiency and convenience. He urged similar renovations in other KMC offices and emphasised the need to enhance land department recovery to expedite the completion of development projects in Karachi. As a central institution, the mayor emphasised the importance of KMC officers improving their performance and providing maximum

facilities to the citizens.

Following the inspection, the mayor inaugurated the state-of-the-art surveillance system installed in the KMC building. Stressing the importance of securing the headquarters and council building, he emphasised that the KMC building receives a large number of visitors daily, including elected public representatives and concerned individuals. To address this, the previous manual cameras had been replaced with 42 IP surveillance cameras, enabling continuous monitoring of entrances, pathways, corridors, and all other areas within the building. The modern cameras also offered night-time monitoring capabilities, and the recordings would be stored for fifteen days.

Wahab reiterated the commitment of the KMC to leverage modern technology in every sector to improve efficiency and enhance citizen convenience. He assured the public that all possible steps would be taken to facilitate their needs effectively.