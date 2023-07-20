Inter board gets new chairman

The Sindh government’s Universities & Boards Department has expedited the procedures of transfers and appointments in the education boards barely three weeks before the end of the five-year term of the government.

Larkana board chairman Prof Naseem Memon has been appointed as chairman of the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) for two years or until a permanent chairman is selected. According to the notification, current chairman Dr Saeeduddin has been relieved to assume charge as rector in Hyderabad. Prof Memon was earlier chairperson of both boards.

Sikandar Ali Mirjat has been appointed as the BISE Larkana chairman. It has been learnt that a new chairperson for the Mirpurkhas education board is also being appointed. The posts of controllers and secretaries of various boards are also likely to see transfers and new appointments.