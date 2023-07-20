Inter board gets new chairman

The Sindh government’s Universities & Boards Department has expedited the procedures of transfers and appointments in the education boards barely three weeks before the end of the five-year term of the government.
Larkana board chairman Prof Naseem Memon has been appointed as chairman of the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) for two years or until a permanent chairman is selected. According to the notification, current chairman Dr Saeeduddin has been relieved to assume charge as rector in Hyderabad. Prof Memon was earlier chairperson of both boards.
Sikandar Ali Mirjat has been appointed as the BISE Larkana chairman. It has been learnt that a new chairperson for the Mirpurkhas education board is also being appointed. The posts of controllers and secretaries of various boards are also likely to see transfers and new appointments.
Artists of The Manifesto of Nomadism 2023Art Chowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by...
Karachi :Speakers at a conference emphasized the need to maximize solar energy production in Pakistan, especially by...
People who had been allotted plots in Scheme 45, Taiser Town, on Wednesday accused the Malir Development Authority of...
Hyderabad: A meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee was held in the Shehbaz Building under the...
The Sindh High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the home department and others on petitions filed against the...
The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation land department has embarked on a comprehensive project to computerise all its...