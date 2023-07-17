JI wants tax-free status of Malakand maintained

BATKHELA: Malakand division has suffered because of militancy and lack of development, which is why the government should not enforce taxes in the region and it be given a 10-year exemption of taxes.

This was stated by former minister and Jamaat-e-Islami provincial chief Inayatullah Khan while addressing a press conference on Sunday.

Flanked by former MNA Syed Bakhtiar Maani, Malakand head Shahab Hussain and other party leaders, Inayatullah said that Malakand division had been facing militancy, floods, earthquakes and army operations, which is why its residents are not able to pay taxes at the moment.