Suspect arrested after encounter

A suspect was arrested after being injured in a police encounter in the Iqbal Town area. The arrested suspect was identified as Eshwa Maseeh, a Shahdara resident. Reportedly, a police team had set up a picket at gate No 4 of Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park. It signalled to stop two suspected motorcyclists. However, they resorted to firing. Police also retaliated. A suspect received bullet injuries, fell down and was arrested. However, his accomplice managed to flee.