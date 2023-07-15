Two dead, six injured in shootings and stabbings

Two people were tragically killed and six others sustained injuries in a series of incidents involving firing and violence in different parts of the city on Friday.

In the first incident, a person lost his life due to a shooting in the vicinity of the New Karachi graveyard, falling under the jurisdiction of the New Karachi Industrial Area police station. The victim, identified as Farman Ali, a 26-year-old labourer hailing from Khairpur in Sindh, was shot dead by two individuals riding a motorcycle. Eyewitnesses at the scene informed the police that the suspects had been waiting for the victim and promptly fled after carrying out the act. Ali's body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH).

Another fatal shooting occurred in Raees Goth of Baldia Town, falling within the jurisdiction of the Mochko police station. The victim, Ali Akbar, a 34-year-old individual, was killed during an apparent mugging attempt that escalated when he resisted. The police had launched an initial investigation into the incident, with further details expected to emerge as the case progresses. Akbar's body was transported to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.

In a separate incident stemming from a personal dispute, two individuals sustained injuries in a shooting incident that took place at a residence near Landhi's Mansehra Colony, under the jurisdiction of the Sharafi Goth police station. Pervaiz, a 45-year-old individual, and Zubair, a 35-year-old individual, were both injured during a clash that erupted between cousins. Rescuers transported them to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.The police, led by SHO Farasat Shah, were actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the dispute.

Additionally, two individuals were injured in separate incidents involving stray bullets. Tariq, a 35-year-old individual and son of Shafiq, sustained an injury after being struck by a stray bullet within the remits of the SITE B Section police station. Similarly, Mudassir, a 42-year-old man and son of Abdul Wahid, was injured by a bullet originating from an unknown direction in the Rizvia Society area. Both victims were taken to the ASH for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, domestic strife resulted in the stabbing of two women in the Site Super Highway Industrial Area, within the jurisdiction of the police station. Noor Fatima, a 45-year-old woman and wife of Ali, along with Sitara, a 22-year-old woman and wife of Aman, sustained injuries during the dispute. Medical attention was provided as both individuals were swiftly transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.