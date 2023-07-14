Another Peshawar police station attacked with grenades

PESHAWAR: An exchange of fire continued till midnight after militants attacked the Matani police station in the provincial capital on the might between Thursday and Friday.
Reports said the attackers stormed the police station in south of Peshawar from two sides with hand grenades. The cops opened fire on the attackers and the exchange of fire continued till late. Reports said hand grenades were lobbed inside the police station that went off with loud explosions. There was no immediate report of any casualty.
