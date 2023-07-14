KWSB razes 10 illegal water hydrants

In a major crackdown against illegal water hydrants, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) conducted an anti-encroachment operation in Janjal Goth on the Super Highway, resulting in the demolition of 10 unauthorised hydrants.
These illegal hydrants were built on a 48-inch diameter water line, posing a threat to the city’s water supply. Under the supervision of Tabish Hashmi, incharge of the Anti-Theft Cell at the water board, the operation dismantled 10 out of the 23 illegal water hydrants. The remaining hydrants were also being demolished as part of the ongoing operation, he said.
Hashmi highlighted the magnitude of the issue, stating that these unauthorised hydrants were responsible for the daily sale of millions of rupees water.
