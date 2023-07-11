LHC grants bail in alleged rape case

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court (Multan bench) has granted bail to a man involved in the alleged rape of American Vlogger Isebela Urphi in Dera Ghazi Khan a couple of years back, according to the petitioner’s counsel.

LHC Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar granted bail to Muzamil Shahzad.

Two other men, Azan and Abid, are also accused in this case. Former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz had taken notice of the incident. It should be remembered that Isabella, daughter of Leo Alingzander, had come to Rajanpur from Karachi. Muzamil and his accomplices took her Fort Munro where they allegedly raped her. Photos of the accused with the woman also went viral on social media.