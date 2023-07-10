Six foreign coaches to be part of Pathway Cricket Programme

LAHORE: The Engro Cricket Coaching Project, part of the PCB Pathway Cricket Programme, is set to begin its second year with the participation of six foreign coaches, including three former Test cricketers.

The project aims to provide training to approximately 120 players in the Under-13 to Under-19 age groups. The coaching sessions will take place from 10th July to 10th August in Lahore and Muridke. The PCB and Engro Corporation entered into a three-year agreement last year, with Engro Corporation sponsoring the foreign coaches involved in the programme.

The group of elite coaches consists of Geoff Lawson from Australia, Scott McLaren from New Zealand (strength and conditioning coach), Herschelle Gibbs from South Africa, Gordon Parsons and Julien Fountain from the United Kingdom, and Tatenda Taibu from Zimbabwe. Lawson (46 Tests, 79 ODIs), Gibbs (90 Tests, 248 ODIs, 23 T20Is), and Taibu (28 Tests, 150 ODIs, 17 T20Is) have played international cricket. Gibbs will work exclusively with the U13 and U16 players until his departure on 16th July. He will be replaced by Lawson, who will join the U16 players on 22nd July after a couple of days of working with the U16 players.

Parsons, who has previously worked as a bowling and head coach in South Africa and the UK, participated in last year's programme and served as the bowling coach during Pakistan Under-19s' home series against Bangladesh in November 2022. He will continue as the bowling coach in this year's programme.

Julien Fountain, former fielding coach of the Pakistan Men's team, will serve as the fielding coach in the programme.