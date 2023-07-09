7 passengers die in Sargodha bus cylinder blast

ISLAMABAD: Seven passengers were reportedly burnt to death and more than a dozen others were injured when a gas cylinder installed in a passenger bus exploded in Sargodha city early Saturday morning.
According to Rescue 1122, the passenger bus was on its way when a compressed natural gas cylinder installed in the bus exploded, leaving at least seven passengers, including women, dead on the spot and injuring several others.
The injured and killed were transferred to a hospital where an emergency was declared by the authorities. Police cordoned off the area and started an investigation.
