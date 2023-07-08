MNAs, ex-MPAs call on governor

LAHORE:MNAs and PMLN’s former MPAs called on Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House on Friday. Various issues, including political and economic situation of the country were discussed in the meeting.

Talking on this occasion, Punjab governor said that the top priority of the government is to stabalise the economy of the country. He said that the economic condition of the country is improving due to the sincere efforts of PM Shehbaz Sharif, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and the economic team.

He said that the doors of the Governor's House are always open for public representatives. He said that the Muslims all over the world have been deeply hurt by the heinous act of desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden and the international community should make an effective strategy to prevent such incidents. MNAs Noorul Hasan, Tanveer Ch, M Ashraf, Waheed Alam Khan, Adviser to PM on Religious Affairs Shabbir Ahmed Usmani were part of the delegation. Mian Abdul Manan, Ghazali Salim Butt, Malik Zaheer Iqbal Chan, Irfan Nagra and others were also present on this occasion.