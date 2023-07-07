PANAH holds conference

Islamabad:Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) held a media conference at a hotel here, says a press release.

PANAH General Secretary Sanaullah Ghumman while talking to the media-persons thanked for their support to policy victory of imposition of higher taxes on juices and squashes. Speaking on the occasion he said that media has played an important role in this policy victory. Beverage industry has misguided policy makers not to impose taxes on these drinks by giving advertisements in newspapers, recommendations from Senate of Pakistan and others but we were able to convince policy makers to impose higher taxes on sugary drinks.