PANAH holds conference

Islamabad:Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) held a media conference at a hotel here, says a press release.
PANAH General Secretary Sanaullah Ghumman while talking to the media-persons thanked for their support to policy victory of imposition of higher taxes on juices and squashes. Speaking on the occasion he said that media has played an important role in this policy victory. Beverage industry has misguided policy makers not to impose taxes on these drinks by giving advertisements in newspapers, recommendations from Senate of Pakistan and others but we were able to convince policy makers to impose higher taxes on sugary drinks.
Rawalpindi:As a large number of tourists were visiting the hill station Murree due to children’s summer vacations,...
Islamabad:A one-day online round-table conference was held between Allama Iqbal Open University and Ural State...
Islamabad:In a bid to boost the speed and efficiency of mail delivery, the South Division of the postal service has...
Rawalpindi: The third party notified by the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and Punjab Government here on...
Rawalpindi:Thousands of sacksful of wheat have been stacked outside the granaries of District Food Department ,...
Rawalpindi:Ride at your own risk on the potholed city roads. Authorities have been promising durable roads for a long,...