Two killed in separate incidents in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A man was killed and six others sustained critical injuries when a pickup vehicle plunged into a ravine in the Jabori area on Wednesday.

The vehicle carrying passengers was on its way to Mansehra from Ghesuch when its driver lost control over steering while negotiating a sharp turn and the vehicle plunged into a deep ravine.

The locals rushed the injured to the Civil Hospital in Shinkiari where doctors pronounced Mohammad Rafaqat dead.

The injured including Mohammad Abrar, Mohammad Safeer, Mohammad Abu-Bakr, Mohsin Ali, Mohammad Yaseen and Aisha Bibi were referred to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital Abbottabad.

In another incident that occurred on Karakoram Highway in the Dodial area, an aged man was run over by a speeding car.

Faizan Shah was rushed to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.Meanwhile, six people were seriously injured when two vehicles collided on Hazara Expressway in the Hairan area here.