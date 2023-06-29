Muslims from around globe celebrate Eidul Azha

Men embracing each other after Eid prayers. — AFP/File

ISTANBUL: Billions of Muslims worldwide joined together to celebrate the first day of the religious holiday, Eidul Azha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice.

This significant religious observance commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s act of obedience to God, as he was willing to sacrifice his son. Muslims mark the occasion with prayer, feasting, and acts of charity. On this day, people sacrifice an animal like a goat, sheep, or cow, and then share the meat with their neighbours, family members, and those in need. Eid-ul-Azha, an important holiday in the Muslim calendar, also represents the culmination of the annual Haj in Saudi Arabia.

In Türkiye, a predominantly Muslim country with a rich cultural heritage, the festivities began with early morning Eid prayers at mosques across the nation. Muslims gathered in large numbers, wearing traditional attire, to offer special prayers and listen to sermons emphasizing sacrifice, compassion, and unity within the Islamic faith.

Following the prayers, families and friends exchanged warm greetings and good wishes. Beyond Türkiye’s borders, Muslims in various countries around the world, from the Middle East to Asia, also joined in the celebrations.

In the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, citizens flocked to mosques for Eid prayers. President Ersin Tatar prayed at the Hz. Ebu Bekir El Siddik Mosque in the capital city of Lefkosa, joining citizens in celebrating Eid al-Adha.

In Azerbaijan, located in the southern Caucasus region, people filled mosques in the capital city of Baku to perform prayers. They prayed for the peace and welfare of the country and the Islamic world.

In Central Asian nations such as Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, Muslims observed the Eid-ul-Azha prayer in masjids and mosques. As mosques reached capacity, people gathered in mosque gardens and streets, leading to street closures due to the overwhelming turnout.

In Afghanistan, large crowds gathered in mosques, especially in the capital city of Kabul, for the Eid-ul-Azha prayer despite security concerns. The Taliban administration implemented extensive security measures to ensure the safety of worshippers. Following the prayer, people embraced and celebrated each other’s holiday.

Muslims living in Balkan countries including Bosnia-Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, North Macedonia, Albania, and Kosovo also welcomed Eid-ul-Azha with great enthusiasm. Millions of Muslims in Arab countries, such as Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Lebanon, Kuwait, and Bahrain, filled mosques for early morning Eid prayers.

In Idlib, northwestern Syria, people who were forcibly displaced and living in tents celebrated Eid-ul-Azha far from their homes. Similarly, those residing in Afrin, al-Bab, Jarabulus, Azez, Tal Abyad, and Ras al-Ayn districts, which were cleared of the terrorist organizations YPG/PKK and Daesh/ISIS by Türkiye, performed the Eid-ul-Azha prayer. Despite facing poverty and displacement, civilians flocked to mosques to participate in the Eid prayers.

Meanwhile, world leaders wished a happy Eid to Muslims across the world. United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gave his best wishes to the Muslims on the occasion. “Best wishes to all celebrating #Eidul Azha. At a time of division and conflict, let’s draw inspiration from the values of compassion and solidarity that inspire this celebration. Eid Mubarak,” the UN chief wrote on Twitter.

Scotland’s First Minister Hamza Yousuf also wished the Muslims in the country and around the world a happy Eid. “For Muslims all over the globe, it is an important time to reiterate the values of devotion, thanksgiving and charity. Eid Mubarak,” the Pakistani-origin Scottish leader wrote.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wished the Muslims in his country and all over the world, reassuring freedom for everyone to practice their faith without fear. “As families and friends across the country come together to pray, share meals, and share food with those in need, we can all be inspired by the values of sacrifice, compassion, and charity demonstrated by Muslim communities in Canada each and every day.”

He also reiterated the pledge on the Canadian government’s behalf to stand against Islamophobia and hatred in all its forms, supported by the ongoing efforts of the country’s first Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia Amira Elghawaby. “We reaffirm that everyone in Canada and around the world should be free to practise their faith without fear. Together, we can build a Canada where everyone feels safe and respected,” he said while wishing the Muslims on his and his family’s behalf.

Taking to Twitter, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken extended well wishes to the Muslims celebrating the festival and who have offered the Haj pilgrimage. “Wishing all Muslims a blessed Eidul Azha filled with celebration, community, and service to others. We also extend well wishes to those participating in the Haj pilgrimage. Eid Mubarak.”