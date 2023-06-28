Hot, humid weather forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with humid conditions was observed in the City here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan while a westerly wave was also affecting upper and western parts of the country. They predicted that hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind thundershower was expected at isolated places in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Pothohar region, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan and Kashmir.

Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi and Dalbandin where mercury reached 45°C, while in Lahore, it was 36°C and minimum was 22.8°C.