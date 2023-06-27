‘Suspicious’ bank transactions: FIA arrests Elahi in another case

Parvez Elahi is being escorted to the anti-corruption court by guards on June 2, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/GeoNews

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency on Monday arrested Pakistan Tehreek Insaf President Chaudhary Parvez Elahi in another case of suspicious bank transactions. However, the court refused to grant his physical custody to the agency and sent him to jail on judicial remand.

Parvez Elahi was arrested from Camp Jail and produced before the court in an armoured vehicle. The FIA sought his physical remand to carry out an investigation, saying that suspicious transactions had surfaced in his accounts.

On the other end, his lawyer Rana Intizar Hussain argued that his client has been booked in seven FIRs, and whenever he is released on bail, authorities register another case against him and arrest him again. The counsel argued that despite all the arrests and cases, the FIA has failed to produce a single piece of evidence to implicate his client. There is no evidence establishing any connection or involvement of Chaudhry Pervez Elahi in the alleged offences, Rana added.

The counsel claimed that the agency has forcibly taken a statement from Muhammad Zaman that does not contain any incriminating information against his client. He implored the court to decline the agency’s request for the physical remand. The court reserved its decision on the matter for a while and later sent the accused to jail on judicial remand.