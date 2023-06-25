Women’s achievements in Pakistan remembered

Islamabad : Pakistan has made notable strides despite socio-economic challenges, with women achieving prominent positions, including a woman Prime Minister and a young Nobel Prize Laureate.

This was stated by Hina Rabbani Khar, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, a special message at a Roundtable Discussion to mark the “International Day of Women Diplomacy” organised here by Institute of Strategic Studies (ISS). The discussion was chaired by Sohail Mahmood, Director General ISS.

Ms Hina said that the significance of the day is self-evident, symbolising global recognition of and admiration for women's accomplishments in the diplomatic realm. Having the honour of being the first woman Foreign Minister of Pakistan, this Day holds great meaning and significance for me personally, she said. It both brings satisfaction and strengthens our resolve to continue to do more.

She observed that Nations proudly showcase their progress in appointing more women in diplomatic roles, deserving commendation for tangible advancements.

In her remarks, Tehmina Janjua, who had the distinction of being the first woman Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, emphasised that women constitute a crucial component of strategic perspectives. The United Nations deserves praise for its commitment to commemorating this significant day.

Nyambura Kamau, High Commissioner of Kenya, in her remarks, said that celebrating women in diplomacy acknowledges the progress made while also highlighting the work that still needs to be done. It encourages thoughtful consideration of the obstacles faced by women in this realm, igniting initiatives aimed at overcoming barriers and promoting gender equality. In her elaboration about the Kenyan foreign service, the High Commissioner highlighted the significant strides made by women over the past decade.

Alice Courlander, Second Secretary, British High Commission, spoke about the advancements made by women diplomats in the United Kingdom, highlighting their remarkable contributions particularly over the past two decades. She recognized the significant role that women diplomats played in shaping UK's diplomatic landscape, bringing diverse perspectives and expertise to the fore.

Khalid Mahmood, Chairperson, BoG, Dr Shabana Fayyaz, Dr Salma Malik, Riffat Masood, Dr Neelum Nigar, Iqra Ashraf and Dr Noor Khan also spoke on the occasion.