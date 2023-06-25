PDMA predicts pleasant weather on Eidul Azha

LAHORE: PDMA has predicted that the weather is expected to be pleasant on Eid-ul-Azha due to the arrival of a rain system in the country.



PDMA says that a rain system will enter the country from today, from which rains are expected in different parts of the country from tonight to June 30. According to PDMA, in view of the rain, the provincial control room and the district emergency operation centers have been alerted. Under the system, there will be rains in Lahore, Islamabad and Rawalpindi from tonight to June 30.

According to the DMA, rains will occur in Murree, Galiat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali and Sargodha under the system while Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang and Toba.

There will rain in Toba Tek Singh too. According to the PDMA, during June 26 to 29, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, Pakpattan and Okara may also experience wind and thundershowers.

PDMA says that heavy rains will cause urban flooding in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala and landslides in Murree on June 26 and 27, while flood situation is expected in DG Khan on June 27. PDMA has advised travelers and tourists to be cautious to avoid unpleasant situation, saying that due to strong winds and heavy rains, fragile infrastructure may be damaged.

On the other hand, according to the Department of Meteorology, the temperature is likely to be higher than normal during the day in Upper and Central Punjab, Islamabad, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir today.

According to the Department of Meteorology, the heat intensity may increase by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius, while the day temperature in Sindh, South Punjab and Balochistan is likely to be 2 to 4 degrees Celsius higher than normal.