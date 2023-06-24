Work on Rs19b water supply scheme to begin soon, says Safdar

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar on Friday said that work on the Rs19 billion gravity flow water supply scheme would soon be initiated.

“I am well aware of the grim situation as people of the city and its suburbs have been facing water scarcity for a long time and the prime minister has approved an Rs19 billion gravity flow water supply scheme to address this chronic issue,” he told reporters after

visiting Torghar and Tanawal areas.

The PMLN leader said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to execute the much-delayed water supply scheme to meet the water needs of Mansehra city and its suburbs. “I will take up this issue with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and get his approval for the early inauguration of this water supply scheme,” Safdar added.

He said that the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) would soon open its office in Torghar to issue national identity cards, birth registration and other services as tribesmen of that district were still without adequate facilities.

He said the multi-billion development projects, which were inaugurated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his visit would be executed soon as funds were earmarked for them in the next financial year’s budget.

“Among the multi-billion development projects the airport and Mansehra-Muzaffarabad Motorway are such initiatives that will bring prosperity and development on both sides,” Safdar said.

He also demanded the federal government to ensure an early release of the royalty of Dasu, Diamer-Bhasha and Suki Kinari hydropower projects for the people of Hazara

Division.

Divers deployed at Siran River: Rescue 1122 for the first time deployed its divers at Siran River in the Khaki area to restrict swimmers and heat beaters from getting closer to it as the water level has surged significantly in local rivers.

“We have deployed our divers at Siran River until next order fearing mishaps with swimmers and heat beaters as the water level has significantly been increasing in Rivers as snowy treasures melt rapidly,” Hafeezur Rehman, the Rescue 1122 District Emergency Officer said. He said that Director General Rescue 1122 Khateer Ahmad was constantly in contact with him and other heads of the Rescue authority in districts in the upper parts of the Hazara division.