Untimely glitch

The Election Commission of Pakistan has set July 13 as the deadline for voter registration, verification and correction. However, I have heard several claims that when people send a message to the 8300 SMS service to check their voter details, including the constituencies in which their votes are registered, they do not get any replies.

This is rather strange as the 8300 SMS service is usually quite prompt and reliable. As the deadline is near and the Eid holidays are approaching; the ECP must look into this matter immediately so that the citizens can get their voter details verified before the July 13 deadline.

Muhammad Hassan Abbasi

Karachi