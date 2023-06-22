All depts on board for timely completion of Imamia Colony project: commissioner

LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa has chaired a meeting regarding the Imamia Colony Overhead Bridge Mega Project on Wednesday.

Commissioner said that LDA and NHA should also take into account the convenience of the citizens during the construction of the projects through mutual coordination. Commissioner Lahore said that all the departments of Sheikhupura and Lahore are on board for the smooth and timely completion of Imamia Colony project.

Commissioner Lahore directed traffic police officers to maintain traffic flow.

Director Development, Chief Engineer LDA, NESPOC and NHA officers attended the meeting.

Commissioner Lahore along with other officers of all departments also visited the project site, reviewed the progress of work and issued on the spot instructions. Traffic Police, Wasa and LWMC officers were present on this occasion.

The commissioner was informed in the briefing that Imamia Colony Overhead Bridge is being constructed by NLC under NHA and the construction work is going on round the clock.

Commissioner directed that the progress report of the project should be presented to him on daily basis.

He said that the completion of Shahdara and Imamia Colony projects will resolve the long-standing problem of traffic.