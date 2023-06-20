4 injured in gas leakage blast

Rawalpindi: Four people including a woman and a three years old child received serious injuries and they are fighting with life and death in hospital due to another gas leakage blast here at Sagri Village, on Monday.

Two people were burnt by over 50 per cent while other two persons burnt over 40 per cent. The Rescue 1122 Spokesman Muhammad Usman told ‘The News’ that four people including a woman received serious injuries due to gas leakage blast in a house at Sagri Village, Rawalpindi. The 55-years old Muhammad Azad burnt by 50 per cent, another 45-year old Dheeba Bibi burnt by 42 per cent and third one named Muhammad Zeeshan burnt by 55 per cent and a 3-years old child named Muhammad Zeehan burnt by 40 per cent. The Rescue 1122 shifted all injured people to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital, Kallar Syedan on the occasion, he said.