‘Plenty of revenue could be earned from minerals of Khushab’

LAHORE:Director Small Mines Punjab Capt (retd) Arshad Manzoor has said that Khushab district is a very important district in terms of mines and minerals and a lot of revenue can be earned from the production of minerals and the national needs can also be fulfilled from it.

He was speaking during a one-day visit to district Khushab where he also visited Deputy Director Mines Office, DC Office and Minerals Royalty Check Post Fatehpur Meera. He also inspected six salt mines of Punjab Mineral Development Corporation and the adjoining private mines. He went inside the mines and met the miners and also checked their performance. He checked the safety arrangements and directed the officials concerned to improve the safety measures further. On this occasion, deputy director mines who was accompanied him, briefed in detail about regular checking of mines and safety measures. Arshad also enquired the staff about their problems and discussed several other matters with them.

He also went to the DC Office and met the Deputy Commissioner Khushab Zeeshan Shabbir Rana. While talking to the director mines, the deputy commissioner informed in detail about the precautionary measures in the mining areas. Director mines was also informed about the shortage of staff and office problems on which the director mines assured the officials concerned to meet the shortage of staff and solve other problems.