Iran accuses 20 countries of fomenting Amini protests

TEHRAN: An Iranian intelligence officer has claimed that the United States and France are among some 20 countries involved in nationwide protests last year sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini.
The demonstrations erupted following the September 16 death in custody of Kurdish-Iranian Amini, 22, after her arrest for allegedly violating Iran´s strict dress code for women.
Hundreds of people were killed, including dozens of security personnel, and thousands were arrested in connection with what officials labelled “riots” which they said were fomented by foreign countries after Amini´s death.
“Investigations carried out by the intelligence services of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) indicate that around 20 countries were involved in the riots,” said the head of the services, General Mohammad Kazemi.
OSLO: Norway´s government said on Monday it planned to increase gender equality in the business world by extending...
OTTAWA: A campaigner for a Sikh nation to be carved out of India´s Punjab state who was wanted by Indian authorities...
BENGALURU: India, which had, through defence PSU HAL pitched its Light Combat Aircraft Tejas for the Royal Malaysian...
WELLINGTON: Snatched by grave robbers or traded by settlers as macabre curiosities, the remains of New Zealand´s...
SEOUL: An unusually candid North Korea has said the botched launch of a military satellite last month was the...
GENEVA: The UN´s top expert on rights in Afghanistan urged countries on Monday to consider making “gender...