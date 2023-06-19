Terrorist commander, two accomplices killed in Darra Adam Khel

Three terrorists belonging to TTP killed in Dara Adam Khel, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. — AFP/ File

ISLAMABAD: Security forces, in a successful intelligence-based operation, on Sunday, killed the most-wanted terrorist commander Zafar alias Zafari and two of his group members in Darra Adam Khel.

According to sources, on the night of June 16 and 17, security forces in a highly planned intelligence-based operation killed most-wanted Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist commander Zafar Khan alias Zafari, son of Ghulam Siddique, in Dara Adam Khel whereas two of his members Hasan Khan, son of Mohammad Imran (resident of Bazi Khel, Dara Adam Khel) and Anas alias Ali (resident of Nangarhar, Afghanistan) were sent to hell. Intelligence agencies and security forces hunt down terrorists by adopting unconventional operational procedures based on corroborated intelligence.

The slain terrorist, Zafri, was a resident of village Malan in Dara Adam Khel and reached Peshawar from Nangarhar province of Afghanistan on 22nd May 2023. Terrorist Zafri was also a former member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan (TTA) and was involved in 26 grenade attacks in Pakistan.

Commander Zafari was involved in dozens of terrorist attacks against security forces, coal contractors, businessmen and influential people and had so far stolen more than Rs100 million in extortion and kidnapping for ransom.

Slain terrorist Hasan Khan was an expert in sniping and grenade attacks and was a part of Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan from 2019 to 2021.

Terrorist Hasan Khan joined the Tariq Gidar group in 2022. He was an expert sniper and was involved in terrorist attacks against security forces in North Waziristan and South Waziristan districts.

The local people were fully cooperating with the security agencies against the terrorists due to which these terrorists were not getting any hiding place. Due to rejection by the local population, the terrorists were forced to secretly bury their dead terrorists.

Coal miners, the business community and common people of the area breathed a sigh of relief with the eliminates of wanted terrorists.

Effective and timely operations of intelligence agencies and security forces have narrowed the ground for terrorists inside and outside the country, the ISPR said. The security forces would continue their efforts to make the country safe and free from terrorism with the cooperation of the people.