PAT observes anniversary of Model Town victims

LAHORE : Leaders of the Pakistan Awami Tehreek and Minhajul Quran International paid a visit to the graves of the martyrs of the Model Town killings on Saturday, marking the ninth anniversary of the tragedy.

They laid floral wreaths and prayed for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks. Led by PAT Secretary-General Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, the central leadership also visited the families of the martyrs to express solidarity with them. Dr. Ghazala Hassan Qadri, the central president of Minhaj-ul-Quran International’s Women Wing, along with senior women leaders, visited the residence of Tanzeela Amjad Shaheed. They met her daughter, Bisma, to show solidarity and prayed for the elevation of ranks for both Tanzeela and her aunt, Shazia Murtaza. PAT’s district and tehsil organisations arranged prayer ceremonies in almost every city and town. The main event took place at Jamia Shaykhul Islam, Model Town, where a large number of workers and leaders participated. Floral wreaths were later laid at the martyrs’ memorial, and prayers were offered for the elevation of their ranks. Engineer Rafiq Najam, Allama Rana Muhammad Idris, Raja Zahid Mahmood, Rana Nafees Hussain Qadri, Sardar Umar Daraz Khan, Prof Zulfiqar, Chaudhry Sultan Mahmood, Suhail Ahmad Raza, Tariq Altaf, Haji Amjad Qadri, Tayyab Zia, and Mohsin Iqbal visited the graves of the martyrs.