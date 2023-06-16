Petroleum prices remain unchanged until 30th

A closeup of a fuel gun. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The prices of petroleum products will remain unchanged until June 30, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced in a televised statement on Thursday.

During the previous two rounds, the prices of petroleum products were significantly reduced, with high-speed diesel and petrol seeing reduction of Rs35 and Rs20 respectively, according to the minister.

The minister explained that although the prices of petroleum products had slightly increased in the international market from June 1 to June 15, the government had decided to maintain the current prices.

The ex-depot prices of POL products will remain unchanged, with petrol priced at Rs262 per litre, HSD at Rs253 per litre, kerosene at Rs164.07 per litre, and LDO at Rs147.68 per litre.

The Pakistan State Oil (PSO) estimates an exchange adjustment of Rs3.50 per liter for petrol and Rs0.31 per liter for diesel.

The government currently imposes Inland Freight Equalization Margin (IFEM) of Rs4.04 per liter on petrol and Rs3.79 per liter on diesel. Additionally, petroleum levy stands at Rs50 per liter for both petrol and diesel (HSD). The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have a fixed margin of Rs6 per litre on petrol (92 RON) and Rs5 per liter on HSD. Furthermore, the fixed dealer’s commission for petrol and HSD is currently set at Rs7 per litre.