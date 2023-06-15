May 9-10 attacks: 1,338 held across KP in cases under ATA

PESHAWAR: As many as 1,338 people have been held in 20 cases lodged under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) for attacks on public and private properties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on May 9 and 10, revealed official figures compiled by the Police department.



Overall, 3,288 people have been arrested in cases lodged in different districts of the province. They included former provincial ministers, members of the national and provincial assemblies and leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Many of those held during raids in the last over five weeks have been released after they were granted bail by the courts. Few of them were also re-arrested soon after their release.

Officials informed that a total of 122 cases have been registered in KP after the May 9 incidents. Out of these 20 were lodged under the ATA.

“Raids are still being conducted to arrest those nominated in FIRs. Also, raids were conducted for the arrest of many who were identified through videos and photos while attacking, torching and ransacking public and private properties,” an official informed.

A source informed that a total of 798 people have been held in the provincial capital out of which 280 were arrested in five cases lodged under 7ATA. As many as 25 FIRs have been lodged in Peshawar.

Separately, 88 people have been held in six FIRs in Khyber district, which is part of Peshawar region police.

As per the official figures, 733 people have been arrested following May 9 incidents in Mardan region, 509 in Malakand region, 321 in Hazara, 662 in Kohat, 161 in Bannu and 16 people have been held in Dera Ismail Khan region.

Among these a total of 335 accused have been held under 7ATA in Peshawar region, 380 in Mardan, 268 in Malakand, 21 in Hazara, 288 in Kohat and 46 are held in cases of 7ATA in Bannu region. As the raids are still going on, officials have also sent a list of the accused to the Federal Investigation Agency to stop their escape abroad via airports or borders.

The list included the names of many former lawmakers and senior party office-bearers, who were nominated in various FIRs and were yet to be arrested.

Apart from police, the Excise Department has raided the houses of former lawmakers to recover official and non-customs paid vehicles. No arrests were made by the Excise though.

Many reports said that a large number of those arrested by the KP police in the last over five weeks were either commoners or junior political workers.

Police officials said the arrests were being made on the basis of videos and photos of the accused at the places where miscreants torched and attacked official buildings, checkposts, ambulances and official and private vehicles. The geo-fencing record is

also being collected of the accused to confirm their presence and involvement in attacks.