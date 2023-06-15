Chairmen, vice chairmen in 16 out of 25 TMCs elected unopposed

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday announced the names of chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of 16 out of Karachi’s 25 town municipal corporations (TMCs) who were elected uncontested.

According to a list issued by the electoral body, the candidates for the slots of chairpersons and vice-chairpersons have been elected unopposed in all three towns of District Malir.

In Gadap’s TMC, Tariq Aziz from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was elected as chairman, while Jam Mohammad Jokhio of the PPP was elected unopposed as vice-chairman.

In the Malir TMC, Jan Muhammad Baloch were elected as the chairman and Syed Muzammil Shah as the vice-chairman. They belong to the PPP. In TMC Ibrahim Hyderi, Nazir Ahmed and Muhammad Rafiq Dawood of the PPP were elected uncontested as chairman and vice-chairman.

In three out of four TMCs in the Korangi district, the chairpersons and vice-chairpersons were elected uncontested. In the Landhi TMC, Abdul Jamil Khan from the Jamaat-e-Islami is the chairman, and Mohammad Imran of the JI is the vice-chairman.

In the Shah Faisal TMC, Gohar Ali from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) became the chairman, while Tariq Mahmood of the PTI was elected the vice-chairman. In Model Colony TMC, Zafar Ahmed of the JI was elected as the chairman while Faisal Basit of the same party was elected as vice-chairman.

In both TMCs of District South, the chairman and vice-chairman candidates were elected uncontested. In the Saddar TMC, Mansoor Ahmed of the PTI was elected as the chairman, and Muhammad Rehman of the same party as vice chairman. In the Lyari TMC, Abdul Nasir Baloch from the PPP became the chairman, and Mohammad Iqbal Hangoro was elected the vice-chairman elected unopposed.

In one of the three TMCs of District West, the chairman and vice chairman candidates were elected uncontested. In TMC Manghopir, Nawaz Ali Brohi from the PPP was elected as the chairman, and Mohammad Arif vice-chairman uncontested.

In four out of five TMCs of District Central, the chairman and vice-chairman candidates were elected uncontested. All of the TMCs were won by the JI.

In the North Nazimabad TMC, Arif Ali Khan from the Jamaat-e-Islami was elected chairman unopposed and Syed Ziauddin Ahmed of the JI was elected as the vice-chairman. In the Gulberg TMC, Nasratullah Mohammad Ilyas, in Liaquatabad TMC Faraz Haseeb and Mirza Muhammad Ismail, in Nazimabad TMC, Syed Muhammad Mazhar and Noman Siddiqui were elected unopposed.

In all three towns of the Keamari district, the PPP candidates for chairman and vice-chairman were elected uncontested. In the Baldia Town Municipal Corporation, Abdul Karim was elected the chairman, and Ajab Khan as the vice-chairman.

In Moriro Mirbahar TMC, Ali Akbar was elected the chairman, and Shaukat as the vice-chairman. In the Mauripur TMC, Humayun Khan was elected the chairman, and Asif Kausar as the vice-chairman.