Federal cabinet names IJP Road in Islamabad after Karnal Sher

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has approved the renaming of IJP Principal Road in Islamabad after Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider).

Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Captain (retd) Noorul Amin Mengal, tweeted on Tuesday that the federal cabinet had renamed the IJP Road as Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Road. “IJP Road renamed after the brave son of Pakistan,” the CDA chairman said.

Captain Karnal Sher Khan was awarded the Nishan-e-Haider posthumously for his gallant act during the 1998 Kargil war.

The federal cabinet has taken the decision as part of paying tributes to Shuhada of the Armed Forces. The IJP Road, which starts from the GT Road near Rawalpindi Cantonment and ends at Faizabad, is in the final stages of expansion and rehabilitation with the cost of Rs4.9 billion.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is set to perform formal opening of the road, which serves as a vital link between Rawalpindi city, Rawalpindi Cantonment and Islamabad.

It will become a major artery with the completion of the 10th and 11th Avenues up to the Srinagar Highway and then to Margalla Road (Khyaban-e-Iqbal).