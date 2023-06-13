Lab camp for artists on 17th

Rawalpindi:A free laboratory camp will be organised for the artists of Rawalpindi/Islamabad and their families on the special instructions of Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir.
President of Rawalpindi/Islamabad Artist Activity Mansoor Afridi said that a free Laboratory Camp would be held at Rawalpindi Arts Council, on June 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. He asked the artists of twin cities to get registered with the organisers of the camp for availing the facility. He said that free of cost hepatitis A, B, C, AIDS, diabetes, TB and other tests would be carried out at the camp.
