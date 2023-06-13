Eight NLC trucks leave for CARs under road trade pact

ISLAMABAD: Following the initiation of commercial cargo transportation to Turkey and Azerbaijan under the Transport Internationaux International (TIR) convention, NLC has kicked off delivering consignments to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan via land route through Afghanistan.

It will help the government explore untapped markets in the Central Asian Republics (CARs) by enhancing regional connectivity. The trailblazing initiative offers a door-to-door transportation solution, resulting in a remarkable 70-80% reduction in transit time compared to existing arrangements.

According to an official announcement made here on Monday, NLC’s convoy of eight trucks loaded with 40-foot containers carrying commercial cargo from Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Peshawar embarked on the journey to Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Almaty, and Astana (Kazakhstan). The trucks covered 3800 kilometres and 4600 kilometres from Karachi to Almaty and Astana, respectively. A distance of 3000 kilometres was covered from Karachi to Tashkent. Upon their return, these vehicles will carry reverse loads to Pakistan.

NLC’s TIR operations in Central Asia provide a one-window solution, eliminating the need for truck exchanges at borders. This has proven highly beneficial to exporters and importers, significantly reducing the cost of doing business by eliminating multiple intermediaries and simplifying the border documentation processes. Additionally, it reduces transit time, eliminates demurrage and detention charges, and removes the hassles often associated with cross-border trade.

It is a moment of great pride for NLC as Pakistani trucks entered Kazakhstan for the first time under the bilateral transport agreement between Pakistan and Kazakhstan, known as the “Agreement on International Motor Transportation Between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” which was signed in 1995 and implemented into 2023.

The utilisation of TIR transportation will not only save precious foreign exchange as freight charges are incurred in PKR but also improve Pakistan’s ranking in the Logistics Performance Index. The International Road Union (IRU), the diplomatic mission of Kazakhstan, and the business communities of the three countries have welcomed the initiation of land route connectivity by NLC using the instrument of TIR.