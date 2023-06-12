Youth drowns at Sandspit beach

A youth from Orangi Town drowned while bathing at the Sandspit beach on Sunday. Divers managed to retrieve the body from the sea, which was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, where the deceased was identified as 18-year-old Pir Bakhsh, son of Nabi Bakhsh. After the completion of legal formalities, the body was handed over to the family.

Separately, the health of two youths, Zaib and Mazhar, deteriorated while they were cleaning a well in Orangi Town. Poisonous gases inside the well affected their health after which they were rushed to a hospital nearby. They were granted first aid at the hospital and discharged.