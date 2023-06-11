KMC administrator calls for providing training to nurses

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman on Friday praised the nursing profession while addressing a ceremony at the Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases in connection with International Nurses Day that fell last month.

He said nurses had an important role in medical institutions. He remarked that nursing was not only a profession but also a service to humanity.

The services of people associated with the nursing field should be appreciated at all levels, he said.

KMC Senior Director of Medical and Health Services Dr Nadeem Asif, Executive Director of Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases Rifat Sultana, Director of Health Services Dr Sirajul Haque and others were also present on this occasion.

Dr Rehman said the theme of International Nurses Day 2023 had been chosen as "Our Nurses, Our Future", which highlighted the importance of the profession. He said the day was observed to highlight the role of nurses in meeting the health care challenges and improving the quality of health of everyone living in the world.

He said there had recently been a lot of innovation in the field of nursing and it was important that people involved in the field familiarised themselves with latest research and equipment.

He said it was necessary to have paramedical staff along with doctors in hospitals because medical services cannot be provided to patients without the paramedical staff.

He called for providing training to the paramedical staff working in the hospitals run by the KMC on the lines of modern research so that their performance could be improved.