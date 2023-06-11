Parading alleged terrorist’s body: SHO suspended over viral social media video

KP Police personnel patrol area after an attack in Swat. —AFP

PESHAWAR: A station house officer was suspended and an inquiry was ordered after his video went viral on social media in which he and his team had paraded an alleged terrorist’s body fastened over an armoured personnel carrier.

It was learnt that the video of station house officer, Matani, Imranuddin, went viral in which he and other cops were seen coming to their police station after fastening the body of an alleged terrorist with an APC.

Matani and nearby Sarband and Badaber have witnessed frequent attacks on police in the last couple of years. Capital City Police Officer Ashfaq Anwar suspended the SHO and others after the video went viral on social media. An inquiry has also been ordered.

All the cops of the Peshawar Police were banned a few months back from using smart phones to focus on duty and not to share official information on social media. However, many cops are uploading their videos and pictures on social media forums daily for self-projection, instead of focusing on official responsibilities.

Even some senior and junior cops in Peshawar and other districts, including the so-called public relations officers of police and traffic, are sending their own

pictures and videos of staged events of helping people to the media daily, instead of promoting their department.

Other cops are posting videos of their raids and duties in remote and sensitive areas, which can be helpful to criminals and terrorists.